Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $281.70 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.24 and its 200-day moving average is $250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

