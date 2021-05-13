Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $484.98 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $215.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.