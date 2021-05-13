Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 237,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $237.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

