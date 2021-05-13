Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $188.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

