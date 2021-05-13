Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,613 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

