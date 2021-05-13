Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Lifted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Calix were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

