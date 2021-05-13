CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to post $85.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.08 million. CAI International reported sales of $75.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $350.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $363.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $384.73 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $397.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

CAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAI International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CAI International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAI International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $715.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

