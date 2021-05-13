Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE CBT opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. Cabot has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Cabot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

