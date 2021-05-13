C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,587 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 2.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $230,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.66. 6,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,122. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

