C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 29,975 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,975 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

