C WorldWide Group Holding A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for approximately 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.15% of Exact Sciences worth $33,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

EXAS stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.85. 31,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

