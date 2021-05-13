C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 107 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,290.89. 14,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,438. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $746.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,140.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,528.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,600.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

