C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 55,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 193.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 64.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.17 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

