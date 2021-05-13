Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent Purchases 589 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Steven P. Kent acquired 589 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $13,847.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $854.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.