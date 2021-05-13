BWS Financial Comments on Texas Pacific Land Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $30.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.10. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,688.83 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,582.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,033.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

