Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,870 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 884% compared to the average volume of 901 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

BMBL stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88. Bumble has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

