Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 200,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,217. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.88. Bumble has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.