BTIG Research Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Buy

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

