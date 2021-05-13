BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,066 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FMC by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.59. 1,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,365. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

