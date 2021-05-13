BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,456 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,890. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

