BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $457.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.59 and a 200-day moving average of $475.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

