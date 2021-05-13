BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,394 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 181,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,341. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

