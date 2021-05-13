Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.81. The stock had a trading volume of 303,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

