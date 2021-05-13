Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $385.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.87. The stock has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

