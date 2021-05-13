Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 177,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,668. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

