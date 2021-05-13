Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.38 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of BRKS traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

