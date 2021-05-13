Brokers Set Expectations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

XENE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,514. The company has a market cap of $710.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

