Brokers Offer Predictions for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE OEC opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after buying an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $15,484,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

