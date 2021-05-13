Brokers Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

