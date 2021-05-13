Brokers Issue Forecasts for Schrödinger, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Shares of SDGR traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,492. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $4,716,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,549,881 shares of company stock worth $136,660,039.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.