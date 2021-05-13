Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $55.00

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,733. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.