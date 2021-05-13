Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Price Target at GBX 144.67

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 142.75 ($1.87).

MKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Shares of LON MKS traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 151.30 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 7,451,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.50. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

