Brokerages Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT at $118.00

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

