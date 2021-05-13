Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) PT at $78.21

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $68.38 on Monday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after acquiring an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after buying an additional 606,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.