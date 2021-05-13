Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OFC opened at $26.73 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Insiders sold a total of 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $342,478 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

