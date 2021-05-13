Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $96.67

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,046,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.