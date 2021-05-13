Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $60.27

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 412,221 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

