Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.27. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,530. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.