Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNNT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 399,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $425.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

