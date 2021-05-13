Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post sales of $232.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.20 million to $240.26 million. BankUnited posted sales of $228.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $944.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $998.39 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

