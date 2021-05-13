Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.03.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

