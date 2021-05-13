Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report sales of $950,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $4.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.35 million, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,988. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

