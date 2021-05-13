Brokerages Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CBD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,559. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

