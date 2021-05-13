Brokerages Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 594,569 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,635. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $438.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

