BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $324,150.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $789,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,630 shares of company stock worth $10,303,335. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.