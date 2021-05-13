BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

