BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

