BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,503 shares of company stock worth $13,654,250. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $444.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

