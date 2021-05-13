BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.89.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $205.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

