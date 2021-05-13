Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings Sells 1,529 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EAT opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

